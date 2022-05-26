4 physicians running for office 

Four physicians who are seeking elective office:
- Anesthesiologist Bill Hauter, MD, is running for the 87th Illinois House District.
- New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator Tom Sherman is running for governor.
- Ralph Massullo, MD, founder and president of Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Lecanto, Fla., is running for the Florida Senate.
- Radiologist Gillian Battino, MD, in Wausau, Wis., is running for Wisconsin treasurer, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.