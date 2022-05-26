4 physicians running for office 

Four physicians who are seeking elective office:

Anesthesiologist Bill Hauter, MD, is running for the 87th Illinois House District. New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator Tom Sherman is running for governor. Ralph Massullo, MD, founder and president of Suncoast Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Lecanto, Fla., is running for the Florida Senate. Radiologist Gillian Battino, MD, in Wausau, Wis., is running for Wisconsin treasurer, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.