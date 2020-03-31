4 more states cancel elective procedures

Four more governors have issued executive orders or recommended healthcare facilities cancel elective surgical procedures.

These four states have canceled elective procedures for the foreseeable future, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association:

Iowa: suspended elective procedures March 26

Mississippi: canceled elective procedures March 19

South Dakota: canceled elective procedures March 23 through May 2

Vermont: suspended elective procedures March 20 through April 15

More articles on surgery centers:

11 centers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic l March 20

When will the coronavirus peak? It's complicated

Physicians may no longer need a new license to cross state lines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.