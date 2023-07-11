4 healthcare cyberattacks in the headlines

Here are four updates on cyberattacks that have occurred in the healthcare industry that Becker's has reported on since June 13:

1. In June, a patient at Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., filed a lawsuit against the system following a data breach that compromised the personal information of 181,764 patients. Now, two more lawsuits have been filed against the system, and its affiliate, Commonwealth Health System.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported a cybersecurity incident exposing the information of 11 million patients.

3. Vincera Institute, a sports medicine facility in Philadelphia, issued a notice regarding a ransomware attack that occurred April 29.

4. Greenfield, Mass.-based Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic Consultants filed a notice of data breach with the Vermont attorney general following a data security incident at third-party vendor Alta Medical Management.