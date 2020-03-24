4 COVID-19 guidelines for ASC leaders

Professional societies are offering guidance to ASCs and healthcare practice on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are four statements from societies on the virus:

1. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association urged ASCs to remain open for elective urgent surgeries and provided safety guidelines as a growing number of COVID-19 cases are reported in the U.S. Read more here.

2. The association also said ASCs should postpone elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic unless a delay of six to eight weeks is likely to "significantly" compromise a patient's safety. Read more here.

3. With backing from more than a dozen other industry groups, the American Academy of Ophthalmology on March 18 urged ophthalmologists to immediately end all nonurgent care. Read more here.

4. The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy outlined everything they know about COVID-19 in a joint statement. Read more here.

