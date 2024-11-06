4 athletes undergoing surgeries at ASCs

Several major athletes have undergone key surgeries over the years, with some opting for ASC-based procedures.

Here are four major athletes that have undergone surgery at ASCs:

1. Former Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty underwent wrist surgery at the Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix in 2021. Mr. Piscotty is now a free agent.

2. In 2021, Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte underwent surgery for a torn meniscus at an orthopedic surgery center in Gainesville, Fla.

3. Former White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal underwent knee surgery at Chicago-based Gold Coast Surgery Center to repair a torn tendon in 2021. Mr. Grandal is now a free agent in the league.

4. Orthopedic surgeon Keith Heier, MD, completed ankle surgery to repair a high ankle sprain on FC Dallas winger Beni Redžić in 2021. The surgery was performed at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano.