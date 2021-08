Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte underwent surgery for a torn meniscus at an orthopedic surgery center, NBC 5 Chicago reported Aug. 13.

He hurt his knee while racing down an inflatable water slide, according to the report. The injury came just two months after Mr. Lochte failed to qualify for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Mr. Lochte's wife, Kayla Rae Reid, tagged Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center in an Instagram post about his surgery.