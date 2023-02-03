3 things to know about Cleveland Clinic's new CFO

Cleveland Clinic selected Dennis Laraway as its next chief financial officer.

Mr. Laraway will succeed Tony Helton, who has served as interim CFO since May, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the health system.

Here are 3 things to know about the group's new executive:

Mr. Laraway has served as the executive vice president and CFO at Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2017.

Along with Banner, he has previously served as CFO at four more healthcare companies: Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, Scott & White Healthcare in Temple, Texas; St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix; and Seton Health System in Troy, N.Y.

Mr. Laraway will take on his new role March 13.

"[Mr. Laraway] is a proven leader with experience developing business approaches for complex healthcare organizations," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, Cleveland Clinic's CEO and president, said in the release. "We share a commitment to building on our history of financial stewardship, which puts us in a solid position to face financial challenges, provide quality patient care and support our communities."