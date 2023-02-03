ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 things to know about Cleveland Clinic's new CFO

Paige Haeffele -  

Cleveland Clinic selected Dennis Laraway as its next chief financial officer.

Mr. Laraway will succeed Tony Helton, who has served as interim CFO since May, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the health system. 

Here are 3 things to know about the group's new executive:

  1. Mr. Laraway has served as the executive vice president and CFO at Phoenix-based  Banner Health since 2017.
  1. Along with Banner, he has previously served as CFO at four more healthcare companies: Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, Scott & White Healthcare in Temple, Texas; St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix; and Seton Health System in Troy, N.Y.
  1. Mr. Laraway will take on his new role March 13. 

"[Mr. Laraway] is a proven leader with experience developing business approaches for complex healthcare organizations," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, Cleveland Clinic's CEO and president, said in the release. "We share a commitment to building on our history of financial stewardship, which puts us in a solid position to face financial challenges, provide quality patient care and support our communities."

