3 recent ASC acquisitions, partnerships

Here are three acquisitions and partnerships involving ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 4:

1. Woolfson Eye Institute acquired a Snellville, Ga., general ophthalmology practice that is being converted into a referral center for surgical and ophthalmic care.

2. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs: Banner Surgery Center in Scottsdale and Banner Cardiovascular Center in Tucson.

3. Unifeye Vision Partners added Fargo, N.D.-based Northern Plains Surgery Center to its network.