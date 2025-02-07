3 noncompete updates in 1 month

Here are three updates to state noncompete bans in the last month, as reported by Becker's:

1. A bipartisan duo in the Ohio Senate has proposed a ban on noncompete contracts as a condition of employment. The bill, sponsored by Ohio Sens. Louis Blessing, a Republican, and Bill DeMora, a Democrat, bans noncompete agreements broadly. The bill includes several exceptions for employees with individual legal representation, such as executives, and provisions to ensure it does not conflict with student loan repayment programs.

2. The Indiana state Senate advanced a bill that would ban noncompete agreements for physicians in the state. The current bill would only apply to physicians hired after July 1, 2025. It would also ban compensation and incentives for physicians who refer clients to other providers in the same network.

3. A number of Delaware courts have recently refused to modify "overbroad" noncompete agreements, opting to strike them entirely.