Indiana Senate advances physician noncompete ban

The Indiana state Senate advanced a bill that would ban noncompete agreements for physicians in the state, WNIN reported Jan. 22.

Elizabeth Struble, MD, a family practice physician who represents the Indiana State Medical Association, told WNIN that the legislation would help mitigate the shortage of primary care physicians in many of Indiana's counties.

"If a specialist is unhappy in their current situation, they often have to, as you’ve already heard, either leave their area or often leave the state in order to find a new employment," Dr. Struble said. She added that these agreements often contribute to longer wait times for patients, particularly in more rural areas.

The current bill would only apply to physicians hired after July 1, 2025, It would also ban compensation and incentives for physicians who refer clients to other providers in the same network.