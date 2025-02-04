Ohio Senate proposes noncompete ban

A bipartisan duo in the Ohio Senate has proposed a ban on noncompete contracts as a condition of employment, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Feb. 4.

The bill, sponsored by Ohio Sens. Louis Blessing, a Republican, and Bill DeMora, a Democrat, bans noncompete agreements broadly. According to the report, the measure prohibits "agreeing to, attempting to agree to, presenting, or enforcing a noncompete contract." This would apply to agreements based on industry, geographic area or period of time.

The bill includes several exceptions for employees with individual legal representation, such as executives, and provisions to ensure it does not conflict with student loan repayment programs.

The bill also creates a civil action for employees who believe their employer has violated the prohibitions. Mr. Blessing has dismissed pushback that noncompete contracts are harmful to businesses, according to the report.

"Noncompetes serve as a way to reduce wages through reduction of labor mobility, because you’re unlikely to go try to find another job for more wages," he said. "But more importantly, if you really believe in a vibrant free market, it also cuts down on business formation."