Mercy Hospital and two more hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:

1. Mercy Hospital will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later this year.

3. Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC on Sept. 13.

4. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.