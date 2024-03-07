3 healthcare data breaches ASCs should watch

Here are three data breaches that could have an impact on ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 8:

1. Bay Area Anesthesia, a division of Envision Physician Services, was recently affected by a data breach involving a third-party vendor's computer systems.

2. Medical Management Resource Group, doing business as American Vision Partners, experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting patient data.

3. Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, which operates 70 outpatient clinics and ASCs across 25 states, was impacted by a cybersecurity incident.