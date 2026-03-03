4 hospital, health system layoffs in February

Here are four hospitals and health systems laying off employees in the month of February, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System shared plans to lay off 187 full-time employees, citing funding cuts related to H.R. 1. The reduction equates to 211 individual positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s. The system had initially projected 296 layoffs but later reduced its layoff projection to 187.

2. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is eliminating 117 corporate positions — less than 1% of the five-hospital system’s workforce. Affected employees have been notified and provided with support resources.

3. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth shared plans to lay off 94 employees in Washington state, including nurses and other clinical staff. The cuts will affect roles at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham and United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

4. New York City-based One Brooklyn Health cut more than 50 roles, including leadership and nonclinical administrative positions. No core clinical services or essential community-based programs were cut, the system said.