3 ASC closures in 1 month

Becker's has reported on three ASC closures in the last month:

1. The Urology Center of Colorado, based in Denver, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Feb. 13 in the wake of a $1 million lawsuit from an Iowa-based data security company. The center, known as TUCC, abruptly closed last summer as the first step in the bankruptcy process. One patient reportedly wrote in a Yelp review that their appointment was "cancelled without warning." An undated message on TUCC's website reads:

"After 18 years of dedicated service to the Denver community, we are announcing the closure of The Urology Surgery Center of Colorado. It has truly been a privilege to care for you and your families during this time."

According to the BusinessDen, just two weeks before filing for bankruptcy TUCC and its former CEO John Tillett, MD, were sued by Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Ark Data Centers, a data security company that stored TUCC's data. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in unpaid bills and accuses Dr. Tillet and the company of perjury and fraud, according to the report.

2. Tenants of a three-story medical office building in Dorchester, Mass., have been ordered to vacate by May. The medical office building is located on the campus of Carney Hospital, which shut down abruptly following a bankruptcy filing by its parent company Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The building, known locally as Seton Medical Building, will officially shutter in May and currently houses family medicine, podiatry, surgery, cardiology and other practices.

3. Sturm Cosmetic Surgery, an ASC in Ames, Iowa, has closed for unknown reasons. A notice pinned to the front door of the center said that the center is no longer accepting patients. All upcoming surgical appointments have also been canceled. The center's website is no longer active and has been scrubbed of all information. It remains unclear why the practice closed.

The facility was operated by Lindsay Sturm, MD, whose license remains active, according to the report. Dr. Sturm is currently entangled in a pair of malpractice lawsuits that have alleged negligence, according to the Tribune. One lawsuit claimed Dr. Strum caused injury to a patient, allegedly leading to death.