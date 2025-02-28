Massachusetts ASC ordered to vacate former Steward-owned medical office building

Tenants of a three-story medical office building in Dorchester, Mass., have been ordered to vacate by May, according to a Feb. 25 report from the Dorchester Reporter.

The medical office building is located on the campus of Carney Hospital, which shut down abruptly following a bankruptcy filing by its parent company Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The building, known locally as Seton Medical Building, will officially shutter in May and currently houses family medicine, podiatry, surgery, cardiology and other practices.

The remaining practices received lease termination documents Feb. 21 signed by the vice president of Healthcare Realty Services, according to the report. Leases will end on May 22. The main hospital and emergency room have been closed since Aug. 30, 2024.

Steward operated five other hospitals in Massachusetts, which were left open due to a brokered deal.