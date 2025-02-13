Iowa ASC abruptly closes

An ASC in Ames, Iowa, has closed for unknown reasons, the Ames Tribune reported Feb. 13.

A notice pinned to the front door of Sturm Cosmetic Surgery said that the center is no longer accepting patients, according to the report. All upcoming surgical appointments have also been canceled. The center's website is no longer active and has been scrubbed of all information. It remains unclear why the practice closed.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by these cancellations," the signed notice said. "Please rest assured that we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible."

The facility was operated by Lindsay Sturm, MD, whose license remains active, according to the report. Dr. Sturm is currently entangled in a pair of malpractice lawsuits that have alleged negligence, according to the Tribune. One lawsuit claimed Dr. Strum caused injury to a patient, allegedly leading to death.