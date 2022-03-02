25 most common ASC procedures 

Gastroenterology procedures are some of the most common procedures performed at ASCs, according to data company Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare gathered data from January to November 2021. Commercial claims data was sourced from multiple medical claims clearinghouses and is updated monthly.

Here are the 25 most common procedures:

  1. Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis 
  2. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
  3. Colonoscopy, flexible, with biopsy
  4. Colonoscopy, flexible, with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique 
  5. Colonoscopy, flexible, diagnostic, including collection of specimens by brushing or washing
  6. Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, transforaminal epidural, with imaging guidance 
  7. Arthrocentesis, aspiration and/or injection, major joint or bursa 
  8. Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance 
  9. Discission of secondary membranous cataract, laser surgery 
  10. Intravitreal injection of a pharmacologic agent 
  11. Injection of diagnostic or therapeutic substance, not including neurolytic substances, including needle or catheter placement, interlaminar epidural or subarachnoid, lumbar or sacral 
  12. Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance
  13. Collection of venous blood by venipuncture 
  14. Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerve with imaging guidance 
  15. Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerve with imaging guidance, lumbar or sacral, single facet joint
  16. Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, transforaminal epidural, with imaging guidance, lumbar or sacral, each additional level 
  17. Injection, anesthetic agent and/or steroid, brachial plexus 
  18. Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis, manual or mechanical technique, complex, requiring devices or techniques not generally used in routine cataract surgery or performed on patients in the amblyogenic developmental stage, without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation 
  19. Injection, of diagnostic or therapeutic substance, not including neurolytic substances, including needle or catheter placement, interlaminar epidural or subarachnoid, cervical or thoracic, with imaging guidance 
  20. Arthroscopy, knee, surgical, with meniscectomy including debridement/shaving of articular cartilage
  21. Neuroplasty and/or transposition, median nerve at carpal tunnel 
  22. Arthroscopy shoulder, surgical decompression of subacromial space with partial acromioplasty, with procedure 
  23. Injection, diagnostic or therapeutic agent, paravertebral facet joint with image guidance, cervical or thoracic, single level
  24. Tendon sheath incision 
  25. Arthroscopy, shoulder, surgical, with rotator cuff repair

