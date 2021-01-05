20% of adults have delayed care because of COVID-19 & other survey findings

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused 20 percent of adults to delay medical care, which resulted in 57 percent of those who delayed care reporting negative health consequences, according to a report published in JAMA Health Forum.

Researchers reviewed surveys to determine how COVID-19 has affected the general public.

What you should know:

1. Between March and May 2020, 52 percent of adults skipped either medical care or dental care, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's "Health Tracking Poll."

2. From March to July 2020, CMS estimated that 21 percent of Medicare beneficiaries delayed receiving care.

3. Finally, 15 percent of adults said they were unable to receive an elective procedure during the pandemic, according to the "Impact of Coronavirus on U.S. Households Survey" from Boston-based Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and NPR.

