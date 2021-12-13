2 joint ventures to open multiple ASCs in Florida

Florida continues to be a hot spot for ASC growth, particularly for orthopedics, as the state's tax-friendly nature and aging population lure in more physicians and investors.

Here are two joint ventures announced in the past month that plan to build ASCs in Florida:

1. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, a joint venture ASC company led by James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Florida. The ASC projects allow independent physician investment and are being built in partnership with St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery and Sovereign Healthcare in Mission Viejo, Calif., will lead the development and operation of the ASCs.

2. ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System are planning multiple ASCs in southwest Florida. The joint venture and local physicians are planning a multispecialty ASC in Bonita Springs and a hyperspecialty orthopedic ASC on NCH Baker Hospital's downtown campus in Naples.