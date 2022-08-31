10 states with the most new ASCs since 2020 — 2 states tied for No. 1

Marcus Robertson -  

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery.

Five states have seen their ASC counts grow by at least 10 percent since 2020, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Texas and California lead the pack, each with 32 ASCs added since 2020.

The top 10 states ranked by number of ASCs added since 2020:

Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of percent growth.

State

2020 ASCs

2022 ASCs

No. gained

(tie) 1. Texas

429

461

32

(tie) 1. California

813

845

32

3. Arizona

186

211

25

(tie) 4. North Carolina

125

137

12

(tie) 4. Georgia

374

386

12

6. New York

147

158

11

(tie) 7. South Carolina

68

77

9

(tie) 7. Indiana

125

134

9

(tie) 7. Florida

454

463

9

10. Michigan

104

112

8

