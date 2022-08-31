10 states with the most new ASCs since 2020 — 2 states tied for No. 1

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery.

Five states have seen their ASC counts grow by at least 10 percent since 2020, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Texas and California lead the pack, each with 32 ASCs added since 2020.

The top 10 states ranked by number of ASCs added since 2020:

Editor's note: Tied states are listed in descending order of percent growth.