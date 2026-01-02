Duke limits visitors to ASCs due to respiratory illness surge

All ASCs and hospitals within Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System will temporarily limit patient visitations due to a significant increase in respiratory illness in the area, the Mooresville Tribune reported Jan. 2.

Beginning Jan. 6., daytime visitors to ASCs and hospitals within the system will be limited to no more than two people aged 12 and older. Overnight visitors must be at least 18-years-old unless they are the parent or caregiver of a pediatric patient.

The restrictions are a response to a surge in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 being seen across the health system.