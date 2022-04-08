10 physician networks with over 1,000 members

Ten large medical groups across the U.S. have thousands of physician members.

Optum has the largest physician network, followed by the Permanente Medical Group. There are several other independent physician networks and groups with more than 1,000 physicians operating in the U.S.

Here are 10 of the large physician networks with more than 1,000 physicians:

1. OptumCare (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 53,000

2. The Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.): 9,530

3. Southern Permanente Medical Group (Pasadena, Calif.): 7,880

4. HealthCare Partners (Garden City, N.Y.): 8,000

5. Hill Physicians (San Ramon, Calif.): 4,000

6. Portland (Ore.) IPA: 3,400

7. Brown & Toland Physicians (San Francisco): 2,700

8. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.): 1,800

9. Mid-Atlantic Permanente Group (Rockville, Md.): 1,602

10. Duly Health and Care (Downers Grove, Ill.): 1,000