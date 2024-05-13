10 highest-paying states for PAs

The national average salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $130,490, up 4.1% year over year, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Physician assistants in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $154,800 each year. In Arkansas, the lowest-paying state, they earn an average of $88,720.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for physician assistants, listed with the average annual salary in each: