10 highest-paying states for PAs

Paige Haeffele -  

The national average salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $130,490, up 4.1% year over year, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Physician assistants in Nevada, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $154,800 each year. In Arkansas, the lowest-paying state, they earn an average of $88,720.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for physician assistants, listed with the average annual salary in each:

  1. Nevada: $154,800
  2. California: $153,960
  3. Washington: $152,800
  4. Connecticut: $149,300
  5. Alaska: $148,480
  6. New Jersey: $148,350
  7. Oregon: $141,810
  8. Vermont: $139,850
  9. Wyoming: $139,060
  10. New York: $138,410

