Physician assistant pay by the numbers

Here are five numbers providing insight on compensation earned by physician assistants, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey and other data.

$125,270: The average annual salary of physician assistants in the U.S.

140,910: The number of practicing physician assistants in the U.S.

21%: The percentage of physician assistants in a recent Medscape survey who reported they practice independently, without a collaborating physician on site.

$60.23: The average hourly wage earned by physician assistants, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

$145,390: The average annual salary of physician assistants who practice in Washington, the highest-paying state for the profession.