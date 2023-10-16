10 best, worst states for jobs

Washington is the best state for jobs while West Virginia is the worst, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Oct. 16, WalletHub determined the best states for jobs by comparing the states across two dimensions: job market and economic environment. WalletHub then evaluated the dimensions using 35 metrics including job opportunities, median annual income and job security. Read more on the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for jobs:

1. Washington

2. Vermont

3. New Hampshire

4. Colorado

5. Minnesota

6. Rhode Island

7. Massachusetts

8. Virginia

9. Connecticut

10. New Jersey

Here are the 10 worst states for jobs:

1. West Virginia

2. Kentucky

3. Mississippi

4. Louisiana

5. Arkansas

6. Oklahoma

7. Pennsylvania

8. South Carolina

9. Alabama

10. Ohio