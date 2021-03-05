Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Medicare pay up for 10 most common ASC procedures in 2021
Medicare reimbursement for the 10 highest-volume procedures performed in ASCs is projected to increase 2.8 percent this year, according to a report from VMG Health.
Here is a breakdown of the most common Medicare procedures and estimated 2021 payments:
1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation: $1,265
2. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator plus generator: $291
3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: $250
4. Implant neuroelectrodes: $184
5. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy biopsy single/multiple: $187
6. Colonoscopy with lesion removal: $185
7. Foramen epidural injection at a single level: $120
8. Insertion of anterior segment aqueous drain without extraocular reservoir: $126
9. Complex cataract surgery: $93
10. Destruction by neurolytic agent of the lumbar/sacral facet joint: $86
