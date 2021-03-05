Medicare pay up for 10 most common ASC procedures in 2021

Medicare reimbursement for the 10 highest-volume procedures performed in ASCs is projected to increase 2.8 percent this year, according to a report from VMG Health.

Here is a breakdown of the most common Medicare procedures and estimated 2021 payments:



1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation: $1,265

2. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator plus generator: $291

3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: $250

4. Implant neuroelectrodes: $184

5. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy biopsy single/multiple: $187

6. Colonoscopy with lesion removal: $185

7. Foramen epidural injection at a single level: $120

8. Insertion of anterior segment aqueous drain without extraocular reservoir: $126

9. Complex cataract surgery: $93

10. Destruction by neurolytic agent of the lumbar/sacral facet joint: $86



