Florida physician to pay $190K to settle controlled substances violations 

Pensacola, Fla.-based Timothy Ramsden, MD, has agreed to settle his alleged violation of the Controlled Substances Act with a $190,731 fine, the Justice Department said Feb. 22.

His potential violations include failing to keep complete records, failing to properly document inventory, failing to indicate the date received on two invoices and failing to properly indicate the dispositions within the patient files, among other violations, according to a news release.

Dr. Ramsden must also surrender his CEO registration for Schedule II and III controlled substances for five years.