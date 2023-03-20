Best states for physicians over the last 5 years 

Montana and Wisconsin consistently rank high on financial website WalletHub's annual list of best states for physicians.
WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.
Here are WalletHub's 10 best states for physicians over the last five years:
- Montana
- South Dakota
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
- Utah
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Indiana
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Montana
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Minnesota
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
- Tennessee
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Mississippi
- Iowa
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Idaho
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- Montana
- Wisconsin
- Idaho
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- South Dakota
- Kansas
- Nebraska
- Mississippi
- North Dakota