Best states for physicians over the last 5 years 

Patsy Newitt  

Montana and Wisconsin consistently rank high on financial website WalletHub's annual list of best states for physicians. 

WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.

Here are WalletHub's 10 best states for physicians over the last five years:

2023

  1. Montana
  2. South Dakota
  3. Idaho
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Minnesota
  6. Louisiana
  7. Utah
  8. Nebraska
  9. Iowa
  10. Indiana

2022

  1. South Dakota
  2. Minnesota 
  3. Wisconsin 
  4. Montana 
  5. Idaho
  6. Iowa 
  7. Nebraska 
  8. Kansas 
  9. North Dakota
  10. Mississippi

2021

  1. Montana
  2. Minnesota
  3. Idaho
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Kansas
  6. Tennessee
  7. North Dakota
  8. Nebraska
  9. Mississippi
  10. Iowa

2020

  1. Montana
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Idaho
  4. North Dakota
  5. Minnesota
  6. Kansas
  7. Iowa
  8. Tennessee
  9. Mississippi
  10. Nebraska

2019

  1. Montana
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Idaho
  4. Minnesota
  5. Iowa
  6. South Dakota
  7. Kansas
  8. Nebraska
  9. Mississippi
  10. North Dakota

