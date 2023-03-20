Best states for physicians over the last 5 years 

Montana and Wisconsin consistently rank high on financial website WalletHub's annual list of best states for physicians.

WalletHub compares the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. The website evaluates those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita.

Here are WalletHub's 10 best states for physicians over the last five years:

2023

Montana South Dakota Idaho Wisconsin Minnesota Louisiana Utah Nebraska Iowa Indiana

2022

South Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Montana Idaho Iowa Nebraska Kansas North Dakota Mississippi

2021

Montana Minnesota Idaho Wisconsin Kansas Tennessee North Dakota Nebraska Mississippi Iowa

2020

Montana Wisconsin Idaho North Dakota Minnesota Kansas Iowa Tennessee Mississippi Nebraska

2019