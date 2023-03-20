Top 10 best states for physicians

Montana is the best state for physicians, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

A WalletHub report released March 20 ranked the best and worst states for physicians. The website compared the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. WalletHub evaluated those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for physicians, according to WalletHub:

1. Montana

2. South Dakota

3. Idaho

4. Wisconsin

5. Minnesota

6. Louisiana

7. Utah

8. Nebraska

9. Iowa

10. Indiana