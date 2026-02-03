CMS finalizes separate payment for 3 non-opioid ASC pain devices

ASCs will continue to receive separate Medicare reimbursement for certain non-opioid pain management devices in 2026 under the NOPAIN Act.

As part of the ruling, CMS confirmed the Game Ready Pro 2.1 cryo-pneumatic compression system was approved for separate payment, effective Jan. 1. Two other Avanos Medical devices, the ON-Q elastomeric infusion pump and ambIT electronic infusion pump, will retain their separate payment status, which began in 2025, according to a Feb. 3 news release from Avanos.

Each device has a unique healthcare common procedure coding system code for use in ASC and outpatient hospital settings. Medicare payment caps for 2026 are $2,008.72 for the ON-Q and ambIT pumps and $1,997.16 for the Game Ready system when used with covered surgical procedures and deemed medically necessary.

The NOPAIN Act, enacted in 2023, requires CMS to reimburse qualifying non-opioid pain management products separately through 2027 — an effort to reduce postoperative opioid use in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, according to the release.