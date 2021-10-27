ASC to lower employer work comp costs with bundled payment deal 

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.) is teaming up with Trilogy Health for workers compensation cost containment, the company said Oct. 26.

With the deal, the multispecialty ASC establishes bundled pricing for orthopedic surgeries and services treating injured workers, such as arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, knee repair and carpal tunnel release.

Trilogy Health Solutions operates a preferred provider organization in Wisconsin. Its bundled payments program competes for workers' compensation services based on bundled and flat rate reimbursement.