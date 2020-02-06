ASC revenue cycle insights from 3 experts

Here are three revenue cycle insights for ASCs to know:

ASCs can best ensure effective revenue cycle management by employing strong coders who understand the center's specialties, according to National Medical Billing Services CEO Nader Samii, who penned an article on Becker's ASC Review.

Tracking three revenue cycle key performance indicators can increase cash flow, according to Regent Revenue Cycle Management Vice President Erin Petrie. Those KPIs are: accounts receivable follow-up, percentage of accounts receivable over 90 days, and rate of denials.

Bundled payment models may work best in the outpatient setting, where the revenue cycle is more certain, according to Allston Stubbs, MD, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Wake Forest School of Medicine and an orthopedic surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Health, both in Winston-Salem, N.C.

