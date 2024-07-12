Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

77% of physicians impacted by latest Medicare reimbursement cuts

Claire Wallace -  

Earlier this year, Congress reduced physician pay rates under Medicare Part B by 1.7%, following a 2% cut in physician reimbursements in 2023. 

About 77% of physicians have reported seeing an impact following reimbursement cuts, according to Medscape's 2024 "Medscape Doctors Evaluate Medicare and Medicaid Report 2024," published July 12. 

Approximately 30% of physicians report facing a large impact, while an additional 47% report a moderate impact, and 18% said they have seen little impact. 

An additional 5% of physicians said they have seen no impact from pay cuts, according to the report. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast