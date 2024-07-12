77% of physicians impacted by latest Medicare reimbursement cuts

Earlier this year, Congress reduced physician pay rates under Medicare Part B by 1.7%, following a 2% cut in physician reimbursements in 2023.

About 77% of physicians have reported seeing an impact following reimbursement cuts, according to Medscape's 2024 "Medscape Doctors Evaluate Medicare and Medicaid Report 2024," published July 12.

Approximately 30% of physicians report facing a large impact, while an additional 47% report a moderate impact, and 18% said they have seen little impact.

An additional 5% of physicians said they have seen no impact from pay cuts, according to the report.