5 health insurers dominating market share

The American Medical Association identified five health insurers that hold the highest market share in the most markets in its 2020 study on competition in commercial health insurance markets.

Here are the insurers and the number of markets where they hold the highest shares:

1. Anthem: 75

2. Health Care Service Corp.: 43

3. UnitedHealth Group: 28

4. Florida Blue: 22

5. Highmark: 21

Market concentration in all 384 metropolitan statistical areas was analyzed using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index. Markets with an HHI of more than 2,500 points were classified as "highly concentrated," per federal guidelines.

