20 states that spend the most, least on Medicaid: WalletHub

WalletHub released its "2021's States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage" list March 15, analyzing Medicaid coverage and spending across the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed U.S. Medicaid spending on 12 metrics across three dimensions: spending, quality, and eligibility and enrollment. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. The publication then used each state's weighted average across the metrics to calculate the state's overall score.

Here are the 10 states that spent the most on Medicaid, along with their overall rank on the list:

1. Massachusetts, 1

2. Minnesota, 19

3. California, 7

4. Vermont, 3

5. Rhode Island, 2

6. Pennsylvania, 4

7. Colorado, 13

8. Connecticut, 5

9. New Hampshire, 16

10. New York, 8

Here are the 10 states that spent the least on Medicaid, along with their overall rank on the list:

1. Alabama, 44

2. Mississippi, 45

3. Oklahoma, 49

4. Georgia, 50

5. South Carolina, 42

6. West Virginia, 21

7. Wyoming, 47

8. North Carolina, 38

9. South Dakota, 46

10. Utah, 31

