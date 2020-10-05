2 endoscopy centers, surgery center could lose Anthem coverage

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health could lose its contract with Anthem of Virginia because of a stalled contract negotiation, Rappahannock News reports.

What you should know:

1. All Valley Health Virginia locations would be considered out of network if the contract expires, but Valley Health's locations in West Virginia would remain unaffected.

2. Valley Health Surgery Center, Winchester Endoscopy Services and Blue Ridge Endoscopy would all be affected.

3. The contract is set to lapse Jan. 1, 2021. Valley Health and Anthem have negotiated for "several months," Valley Health told the publication. The health system said in a statement, "Unfortunately, Anthem has been unwilling to work with Valley Health caregivers." Rappahannock News couldn't reach Anthem for comment.

4. Valley Health said it will continue negotiations with Anthem.

