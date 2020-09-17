Wisconsin bariatric center, physician group earns center of excellence recognition

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.) and Surgical Associates of Neenah were recertified as a Bariatric Center of Excellence.

The Clinical Sciences Institute reaccredited the center.

The designation recognizes the center's expertise and cost efficiency.

ThedaCare's center has one of only four Bariatric Centers of Excellence in Wisconsin.

