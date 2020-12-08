The Joint Commission debuts ASC resource hub — 4 insights

The Joint Commission launched a website section with resources specifically for ASCs, the accrediting body said in a Dec. 7 post.

Four insights:

1. The Joint Commission's ASC-tailored content is intended to help these facilities understand the benefits of accreditation in terms of patient safety, satisfaction and outcomes, as well as competitiveness in a growing landscape.

2. The Joint Commission's leadership, digital and marketing teams have added the ASC section roughly a year after the entire website was redesigned.

3. New content includes customer videos and case studies that "help demonstrate The Joint Commission's approach to standards, dedication of our surveyors and continued commitment to helping organizations position themselves as the marketplace continues to expand."

4. The Joint Commission's website houses information for all healthcare settings accredited and certified by the organization. Features that help facilitate clinical excellence are continuously added.

