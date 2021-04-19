5 accreditation updates for ASCs

Several ASCs have received accreditation for surgeries, and the Joint Commission released the pandemic's effect on accredited ASCs.

Here are five accreditation updates for ASCs:

1. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group was granted licensure from the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to an April 7 news release. With the license, Quincy Medical Group can now seek approval from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Once the center is accredited, the patients can schedule procedures.

2. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek, an ASC owned by Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare and Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic through a partnership, received CMS approval on March 3.

3. Here are five takeaways on updates outlined by the Joint Commission in a March 1 blog post on the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on accredited ASCs and plans for future surveys.

4. Here are regulatory issues two ENTs are paying attention to the most.

5. Herrin-based Southern Illinois Orthopaedic Center was reaccredited by the 2021 Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Jan. 30 report from The Southern Illinoisan.

