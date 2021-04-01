Regulatory issues 2 ENTs are paying attention to the most

Regulatory updates can have major implications for an ENT practice's procedures, reimbursement and operations. Here's what two ENTs are thinking about the most:

Note: Responses were lightly edited for style.



Charles Elmaraghy, MD. Chief of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): Most pressing regulatory issues for ENT continue to be support for pediatric healthcare. The Children's Health Insurance Program has received bipartisan support, but the funding is critical to keeping pediatric healthcare as a priority.



Nicole Aaronson, MD. Pediatric Otolaryngologist at Alfred I. duPont Hospital (Wilmington, Del.): The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services and The Joint Commission are two important regulatory agencies that affect ENT. Reimbursement rates, billing and coding regulations, and rules regarding scope of practice and conflict of interest are set by CMS.



ENT practices need to make sure to stay in compliance with these regulatory changes as they occur. The Joint Commission, which is a body responsible for hospital accreditation, also has frequently changing rules for inpatient and outpatient processes. Some of the regulations that most affect ENT impact how clinic instrumentation, including flexible fiberoptic laryngoscopes, have to be processed and handled. More stringent requirements for instrument processing, handling and storage have significant ramifications on clinical workflow and productivity.

