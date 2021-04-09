Illinois health system gets licensure to seek AAAHC accreditation

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group is one step closer to opening its surgery center.

The health system was granted licensure from the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to an April 7 news release. With the license, Quincy Medical Group can now seek approval from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Once the center is accredited, the patients can schedule procedures.

Quincy Surgery Center will have five operating rooms, three procedure rooms, 15 recovery rooms, nine gastroenterology rooms and 10 preoperative rooms.

