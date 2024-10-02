What's going on in anesthesia?

From new independent anesthesiology groups to states opting out of certified registered nurse anesthetists supervision requirements, here are 10 new developments in the anesthesia industry so far in 2024:

1. ASA files trademark complaint

The American Society of Anesthesiologists filed a trademark complaint against the recently renamed American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, arguing that the use of the term "anesthesiology" is "deceptively misdescriptive." Filed in June with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the complaint seeks to prevent AANA from registering a trademark under its new name. If the ASA wins, it may pursue a federal lawsuit against the nurses' organization. To date, AANA has denied all allegations.

2. Tennessee lawmakers address anesthesia provider shortage

Tennessee lawmakers are reviving an effort to address the state's anesthesia provider shortage after the previous effort died in committee earlier this year. The proposed bill would allow certified anesthesiologist assistants to practice in Tennessee, where they currently require state approval. Kelli Ray, a certified anesthesiologist assistant and president of the Tennessee Academy of Anesthesiologist Assistants, noted that similar legislation has passed in other states.

3. California clarifies CRNAs' role

The California Department of Public Health sent a letter to hospitals defining the scope of practice for CRNAS. The letter comes after months of confusion with respect to guidance over the role of CRNAs in anesthesia services and surgical procedures. In a Sept. 6 letter addressed to all general acute care hospitals, the health department clarified that the use of CRNAs in acute care hospitals must be approved by administration and must be at the discretion of physicians. The letter also said CRNAs may administer anesthesia medications ordered by physicians and are not authorized to practice medicine.

4. Surgical hospital cancels surgeries after DOH citation

In June, prior to the CDPH clarification, Modesto, Calif.-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital was found to be out of compliance with certain Medicare conditions of participation following a survey from the California Public Health Department after reports of patient harm. The hospital was cited for issues including handling patient emergencies following surgeries, infection prevention, sterilization processes, governance and use of CRNAs in place of anesthesiologists.

5. Massachusetts removes CRNA supervision requirements

In June, Massachusetts opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs. Massachusetts currently has over 900 practicing CRNAs, many of whom are the primary anesthesia providers in rural areas.

"I am exercising the option to remove the requirement that [CRNAs] be supervised by a physician. I believe this exemption is in the best interest of the citizens of Massachusetts regarding access to and the quality of anesthesia services in the state," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a letter to CMS.

6. Washington, D.C., opts out of CRNA supervision requirement

Also in June, Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Health Occupations Revision General Amendment Act of 2024, removing collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including CRNAs. The bill will allow CRNAs to work independently when delivering anesthesia services.

7. UIC to launch nurse anesthetist program with $10 million donation

The University of Illinois Chicago plans to launch a nurse anesthesia program with the help of a $10 million donation. The UIC hospital had demonstrated a growing need for CRNAs amid workforce shortages and conducted feasibility studies on the possibility of adding them.

Christine Schwartz, an alumna of UIC, a supporter of the college of nursing and a member of the department's external advisory board, committed $10 million to the program. The donation is the largest in the college of nursing's history and will establish a nurse anesthesia program that will begin its accreditation process in June.

8. 35+ independent anesthesiologist form group

More than 35 independent anesthesiologists have banded together to form Chicago Anesthesia Locums, a subgroup of Midwest Anesthesia Partners. The group will provide anesthesia primarily to ASCs.

The anesthesiologists formed the group in response to the migration of physicians to employed positions. The model allows physicians to take advantage of market opportunities while remaining independent.

9. 3,713 anesthesia devices recalled

In April, Draeger recalled 3,713 Perseus A500 anesthesia workstations following reports that the internal backup battery had failed spontaneously while the system was being operated off the main power supply.

10. Anesthesiologists form independent practice

A group of anesthesiologists from San Antonio has launched Inspire Anesthesia Partners.The anesthesiologists were previously aligned under the Tejas brand and have practiced together as part of a major national physician services group. The group is now working with Independent Physicians Network, a physician-led organization helping anesthesiologists reduce costs, improve care and stay independent.