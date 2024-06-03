DC allows CRNAs to practice without physician collaboration

Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser has signed the Health Occupations Revision General Amendment Act of 2024, removing collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including certified registered nurse anesthetists.

The bill will allow CRNAs to work independently when delivering anesthesia services, according to a June 3 news release.

The bill was passed unanimously by the City Council and clarifies the scope of practices for CRNAs. The new law allows CRNAs to deliver anesthesia, pain management and related care to patients without oversight.

CRNAs currently administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients in the U.S. every year, according to the release.