Massachusetts removes CRNA supervision requirements

Massachusetts has opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists.

The governors of 25 states in the U.S. have made exemptions for either a full or partial opt-out of the federal requirement, according to a June 4 press release from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Massachusetts currently has over 900 practicing CRNAs, many of whom are the primary anesthesia providers in rural areas.

"I am exercising the option to remove the requirement that [CRNAs] be supervised by a physician. I believe this exemption is in the best interest of the citizens of Massachusetts regarding access to and the quality of anesthesia services in the state," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a letter to CMS.