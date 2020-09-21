Pennsylvania surgical practice adds pain management services

Transfer, Pa.-based Edgewood Surgical Hospital partnered with Pain Management Group to open a pain management center in its hospital, The Herald reports.

Tracy Neuendorf, DO, will staff the clinic. He is board-certified in pain management and anesthesiology.

The pain center will create individualized treatment plans for patients.

The center is now accepting new patients.

