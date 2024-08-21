OhioHealth opts for more climate-friendly anesthetic gas

Columbus-based OhioHealth has become the first health system in central Ohio to eliminate desflurane, an anesthetic gas that is harmful to the environment.

Instead, the health system will use a more environmentally friendly alternative, sevoflurane, according to an Aug. 20 press release.

Desflurane is the inhaled anesthetic with the most potent greenhouse gas, and it has the most global warming potential. When gasses are used to sedate patients, the majority is exhaled and released into the atmosphere.

Once desflurane is released in the environment, it remains in the atmosphere for 14 years and has a global warming impact 2,500 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, according to the release.

OhioHealth had been using desflurane in approximately 40% of surgery cases. Its elimination of desflurane has already resulted in a 90% reduction in anesthetic gas-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Making the switch to sevoflurane is part of the system's climate commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.