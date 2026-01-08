10 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are 10 anesthesiologists who have made headlines in the last month:

1. Emily Teeter, MD, was named division chief of adult cardiothoracic anesthesiology at the Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina. Dr. Teeter has served as the interim division chief since November.

2. Rita Agarwal, MD, clinical professor of anesthesiology at Stanford (Calif.) University, joined Becker’s to share her concerns about federal funding cuts on pediatric patients.

3. George Anastasian, MD, chief of anesthesiology at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, joined Becker’s to discuss how he expects optimized scheduling to most shape the future of anesthesia in the year ahead.

4. Antonio Hernandez Conte, MD, past-president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists, joined Becker’s to discuss his concerned with the financial challenges of “Medicaid funding (via H.R.1), increased uninsured patients due to loss of ACA subsidies and continued pressure to move to undercompensated remuneration with in-network contracts with insurance companies.”

5. Jacob Schaff, MD, division chief of cardiac anesthesiology at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, joined Becker’s to discuss how “staffing will be the biggest factor shaping anesthesia next year as we approach a critical supply-demand tipping point.”

6. Amit Prabhakar, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Winship at Emory Midtown, shared that he expects “AI decision support won’t just be another pilot project—it’ll actually start showing up in everyday clinical work” in 2026.

7. Jason Hennes, MD, founder of Anesthesia Data Services and partner at Midwest Anesthesia Partners, joined Becker’s to discuss how a mix of hospital employment shifts, ASC stipend complexity and unreliable manual workflows pushed his group to build a proprietary anesthesia data and scheduling platform.

8. Stephen Kimatian, MD, was named chair of the department of anesthesiology at UTSouthwestern Medical Center, nearly a year after he began serving as interim chair.

9. David Mintz, MD, PhD, was named as the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s chair of the department of anesthesiology. He will also serve as chief of the anesthesiology clinical service at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

10. Matthew MacCallum, DO, was named the director of anesthesiology at the WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals.