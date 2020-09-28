Minnesota pain clinic adds ambulatory surgery medical director

Edina, Minn.-based Nura Pain Clinic added Scott Stayner, MD, as the medical director of ambulatory surgery, the Minneapolis StarTribune reports.

Dr. Steyner earned his medical degree from Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical School. He specialized in pain management after seeing how his grandmother suffered from back pain.

He'll oversee Nura's efforts to tackle its backlog of COVID-19-delayed cases.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.