Illinois Pain Institute expands

Illinois Pain Institute is expanding its presence in Barrington, Ill., by building a 7,000-square-foot office, the Daily Herald reports.

The office will allow the practice to treat spine and other painful conditions. The office will be next to the Barrington Pain and Spine Institute, which also has an ASC. Once complete, the campus will be more than 18,000 square feet.

Illinois Pain Institute has seven locations in the greater Chicagoland area.

